Grants Graphic
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced the grand opening of the Home Repair and Accessibility Program on Tuesday. 
 
According to the Pritzker Administration, HRAP is designed to assist low-income and very low-income homeowners with health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes.
 
HRAP will provide $15.3 million to preserve existing affordable housing stock, provide investment in underserved communities, improve the health and well-being of occupants, and help people with disabilities stay in their homes and communities.
 
Eligible homeowners may receive up to $45,000 to cover necessary repairs through a five-year, forgivable loan.
 
“Every Illinoisan deserves housing that is safe and accessible—no matter their economic status or zip code,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $15.3 million home improvement grant program will provide low-income and disabled Illinoisans with the resources and support they need to stay in their homes—all while investing in communities that have been underserved for far too long.”
 
The program will be administered locally through 36 local government and nonprofit organizations with experience operating and administering homeowner rehabilitation assistance programs.
 
To be eligible, homeowners must be at-or-below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on household size, current on their mortgage payments, and the property must be single-family.
 
For owner-occupied properties, the property must be the homeowner’s primary residence. Permanently affixed mobile homes are allowed if the homeowner owns the land underneath the mobile home and they can record the IHDA mortgage against the property.
 
Renter-occupied properties are also eligible to make accessibility upgrades. More information on eligibility and a list of administering agencies can be found at https://www.ihda.org/my-community/revitalization-programs/.
 
“It is imperative our low-income and aging populations live in healthy, stable and safe homes so they can continue to reside in the communities and neighborhoods they have called home,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust stated. “Illinois homeowners who have been delaying these vital and necessary repairs due to lack of funds should not hesitate and apply for assistance through HRAP today.”
 
Properties eligible for rehabilitation must have documented health and safety issues or concerns, such as mechanical, electrical, structural or plumbing that undermine the integrity of the home. Properties eligible for accessibility must require accessibility improvements to assist an occupant with a disability or mobility impairment. The properties may also have other documented health and safety issues, and any significant issues discovered during the inspection must be addressed by the rehabilitation. A “roof only” option is also available for properties with no other significant documented health and safety issues. For this option, eligible homeowners may receive up to $21,500. Assistance is provided as a three-year, forgivable loan.
 
“Any eligible homeowner who has been putting off critical infrastructure repairs to their home should act now and contact a grantee,” said Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH) President Rob Anthony. “HRAP will provide up to $45,000 to help fix your home and ensure you are able to stay in your community surrounded by family and friends. Anyone in Lake or Cook County should not hesitate to contact CPAH to see if we can help.”
 
The program is funded through the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund which is funded from a portion of Illinois’ receipts of real estate transfer taxes.
 
Households can apply for HRAP grants by contacting one of the funded organizations that serves their community here.
 
Households residing in areas not currently served by HRAP are encouraged to contact a HUD-certified housing counseling agency to discuss their options beyond HRAP.
 
 
Home Repair and Accessibility Program Round 1 Grantees

Organization

Counties of Operation

Grant Amount

BCMW Community Services

Bond, Clinton, Marion,
Washington

$ 300,000

City of Bloomington, IL

McLean

$ 350,000

City of Chicago Heights

Cook

$ 400,000

City of Decatur

Macon

$ 400,000

City of Galesburg

Knox

$ 400,000

City of Kankakee

Kankakee

$ 500,000

City of Loves Park

Winnebago

$300,000

City of Macomb

McDonough

$ 500,000

City of Moline

Rock Island

$ 300,000

City of Peoria

Peoria

$ 300,000

City of Quincy

Adams

$ 300,000

City of Rock Island

Rock Island

$ 300,000

City of Rockford

Winnebago

$ 400,000

City of Springfield

Sangamon

$ 650,000

Coles County Regional Planning

Coles, Cumberland, Douglas,
Moultrie, Shelby

$ 650,000

Community Contacts Inc.

Kane

$ 500,000

Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH)

Cook, Lake

$ 450,000

DuPage Habitat for Humanity and Chicago South Suburbs

Cook, DuPage

$ 400,000

Greater Southwest Development Corporation

Cook

$ 300,000

Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County

McHenry

$ 400,000

METEC

Peoria

$ 600,000

Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, Inc.

Cook

$ 400,000

North Central Illinois Council of Governments

Bureau, Grundy, LaSalle,
Marshall, Putnam

$ 400,000

North West Housing Partnership

Cook, DuPage, Kane

$ 650,000

Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency

Jo Daviess, Stephenson

$ 300,000

Project NOW, Inc

Henry, Mercer, Rock Island

$ 300,000

Rebuilding Together Henry County NFP

Henry

$ 300,000

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation

Carroll, Ogle, Rock Island,
Whiteside

$ 650,000

South Beloit

Winnebago

$ 300,000

The Neighbor Project

Kane, Kendall

$ 600,000

United Cerebral Palsy Seguin of Greater Chicago (a.k.a. UCP Seguin)

Cook

$ 600,000

Village of Coal City

Grundy

$ 350,000

Village of Machesney Park

Winnebago

$ 350,000

Village of Park Forest

Cook, Will

$ 400,000

Will County Center for Community Concerns

Will

$ 500,000

Will County Habitat for Humanity

Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Will

$ 500,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.