Organization
Counties of Operation
Grant Amount
BCMW Community Services
Bond, Clinton, Marion,
$ 300,000
City of Bloomington, IL
McLean
$ 350,000
City of Chicago Heights
Cook
$ 400,000
City of Decatur
Macon
$ 400,000
City of Galesburg
Knox
$ 400,000
City of Kankakee
Kankakee
$ 500,000
City of Loves Park
Winnebago
$300,000
City of Macomb
McDonough
$ 500,000
City of Moline
Rock Island
$ 300,000
City of Peoria
Peoria
$ 300,000
City of Quincy
Adams
$ 300,000
City of Rock Island
Rock Island
$ 300,000
City of Rockford
Winnebago
$ 400,000
City of Springfield
Sangamon
$ 650,000
Coles County Regional Planning
Coles, Cumberland, Douglas,
$ 650,000
Community Contacts Inc.
Kane
$ 500,000
Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH)
Cook, Lake
$ 450,000
DuPage Habitat for Humanity and Chicago South Suburbs
Cook, DuPage
$ 400,000
Greater Southwest Development Corporation
Cook
$ 300,000
Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County
McHenry
$ 400,000
METEC
Peoria
$ 600,000
Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, Inc.
Cook
$ 400,000
North Central Illinois Council of Governments
Bureau, Grundy, LaSalle,
$ 400,000
North West Housing Partnership
Cook, DuPage, Kane
$ 650,000
Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency
Jo Daviess, Stephenson
$ 300,000
Project NOW, Inc
Henry, Mercer, Rock Island
$ 300,000
Rebuilding Together Henry County NFP
Henry
$ 300,000
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation
Carroll, Ogle, Rock Island,
$ 650,000
South Beloit
Winnebago
$ 300,000
The Neighbor Project
Kane, Kendall
$ 600,000
United Cerebral Palsy Seguin of Greater Chicago (a.k.a. UCP Seguin)
Cook
$ 600,000
Village of Coal City
Grundy
$ 350,000
Village of Machesney Park
Winnebago
$ 350,000
Village of Park Forest
Cook, Will
$ 400,000
Will County Center for Community Concerns
Will
$ 500,000
Will County Habitat for Humanity
Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Will
$ 500,000
Pritzker Administration provides $15.3 million in home improvement grants
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced the grand opening of the Home Repair and Accessibility Program on Tuesday.
According to the Pritzker Administration, HRAP is designed to assist low-income and very low-income homeowners with health, safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency repairs to their homes.
HRAP will provide $15.3 million to preserve existing affordable housing stock, provide investment in underserved communities, improve the health and well-being of occupants, and help people with disabilities stay in their homes and communities.
Eligible homeowners may receive up to $45,000 to cover necessary repairs through a five-year, forgivable loan.
“Every Illinoisan deserves housing that is safe and accessible—no matter their economic status or zip code,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $15.3 million home improvement grant program will provide low-income and disabled Illinoisans with the resources and support they need to stay in their homes—all while investing in communities that have been underserved for far too long.”
The program will be administered locally through 36 local government and nonprofit organizations with experience operating and administering homeowner rehabilitation assistance programs.
To be eligible, homeowners must be at-or-below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on household size, current on their mortgage payments, and the property must be single-family.
For owner-occupied properties, the property must be the homeowner’s primary residence. Permanently affixed mobile homes are allowed if the homeowner owns the land underneath the mobile home and they can record the IHDA mortgage against the property.
Renter-occupied properties are also eligible to make accessibility upgrades. More information on eligibility and a list of administering agencies can be found at https://www.ihda.org/my-community/revitalization-programs/.
“It is imperative our low-income and aging populations live in healthy, stable and safe homes so they can continue to reside in the communities and neighborhoods they have called home,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust stated. “Illinois homeowners who have been delaying these vital and necessary repairs due to lack of funds should not hesitate and apply for assistance through HRAP today.”
Properties eligible for rehabilitation must have documented health and safety issues or concerns, such as mechanical, electrical, structural or plumbing that undermine the integrity of the home. Properties eligible for accessibility must require accessibility improvements to assist an occupant with a disability or mobility impairment. The properties may also have other documented health and safety issues, and any significant issues discovered during the inspection must be addressed by the rehabilitation. A “roof only” option is also available for properties with no other significant documented health and safety issues. For this option, eligible homeowners may receive up to $21,500. Assistance is provided as a three-year, forgivable loan.
“Any eligible homeowner who has been putting off critical infrastructure repairs to their home should act now and contact a grantee,” said Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH) President Rob Anthony. “HRAP will provide up to $45,000 to help fix your home and ensure you are able to stay in your community surrounded by family and friends. Anyone in Lake or Cook County should not hesitate to contact CPAH to see if we can help.”
The program is funded through the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund which is funded from a portion of Illinois’ receipts of real estate transfer taxes.
Households can apply for HRAP grants by contacting one of the funded organizations that serves their community here.
Households residing in areas not currently served by HRAP are encouraged to contact a HUD-certified housing counseling agency to discuss their options beyond HRAP.
Home Repair and Accessibility Program Round 1 Grantees
