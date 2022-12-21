(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at a movie that could be added to his Holiday Movie Marathon.
>>The Reel Geno reviews "Violent Night"
In "Violent Night," starring David Harbour as Santa Claus, Jolly Old St. Nick has had it with how this world treats the holidays now.
He feels that the magic of the season is gone, and this will be his last year as The Jolly Giftgiver...That is until a young girl on the nice list and her family are taken hostage by a group of Christmas-hating villains.
Santa decides he's going to give them more than just lumps of coal for what they've done.
Santa Clause is coming to town... and it's time for some season's beatings!
