OGDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A ribbon cutting for the new section of the Kickapoo Rail Trail was held Thursday evening.
The ribbon cutting was held at 5:15 at East Ave and Maple St in Ogden.
The new section of trail will serve as both a transportation and recreational amenity and help connect neighboring communities through the KRT.
The new trail will provide a safe, off-street option for people of all ages and abilities to walk, wheel, skate, scoot, or bike through Ogden between County Roads 2650E and 2800E.
Like the trail section in St. Joseph, the trail surface will be asphalt through town and crushed gravel as it moves out of town toward the county line.
Funding was supported by a $949,430 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and $118,678.75 in State of Illinois grant match.
