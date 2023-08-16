DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Seven Decatur businesses were awarded $290,000 in to help uplift the restaurant industry.
“Small businesses create jobs, boost our local economy and are the backbone of our communities,” said Turner (D-Springfield). “This funding will allow Decatur residents to enjoy the restaurants in town while setting businesses up to be successful for years to come.”
The Back to Business grant program provides recovery grants for small businesses across Illinois, with an emphasis on businesses in the hardest hit industries.
Through the Back to Business and Business Interruption Grant programs, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has provided over $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic.
Seven restaurants in Decatur will receive $290,000 through this round of Back to Business grants.
For a full list of award recipients click here.
“The Back to Business grants have had a tremendous impact on small businesses and their owners,” said Turner. “I will continue supporting ongoing recovery efforts for our local restaurants that make our community unique.”
