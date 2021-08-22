DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Bobbie Lanes BBQ will soon be making a comeback in Decatur. It was a popular spot for the community to get local BBQ.
"We were only open on the weekends, but we would sell out every single weekend," Brandon Dulik, co-owner of Bobbie Lanes said.
The Dulik's suffered the same fate that several small businesses did during the Pandemic.
"Sadly, we had to close because of COVID," Brandon Dulik said.
"It was hard to tell our following and customers we were closed," Ashley Dulik, a co-owner of Bobbie Lanes said. "We weren't sure if we were going to re-open and that was the scariest thing."
Bobbie Lanes was closed for over a year, but a location just recently became open at main street in Downtown Decatur.
"We said hey let's go for it," Brandon Dulik said. "I resigned from my other job and we're going to be open five days a week, but would love to eventually go to seven days a week."
"We're excited to see new faces get more people from the downtown area to come and fill our new building. We can't wait to feed our community our awesome food."
A different location for Bobbie Lanes, but rest assured - they'll be smoking the same BBQ.
"We bring a central style Texas BBQ - so brisket is our showstopper with salt, pepper and garlic and I smoke it," Brandon Dulik said. "Just a lot of passion, a lot of love."
"It's amazing to see how Brandon works with the BBQ and how much passion he has with making our food," Ashley Dulik said.
Soon, Brandon will the customer experience back he's missing.
"It makes me smile to see a room full of people," Brandon said. "You can walk around and tell your story and people love it - it's the best part of it."
Brandon and Ashely say the goal is to be open at their new location on 121 S. Main Street on Sept. 1.
