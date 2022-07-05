SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ty Washko was born with damaged kidneys due to a urinary blockage in the womb. He began dialysis at 3 weeks old and has been undergoing the procedure every night at home.
"They told us he had end-stage renal disease; he was going to be on dialysis," said Jared Washko, Ty's father. "We didn't really learn the extent of everything until he was born."
In June, Jared was able to donate his kidney to Ty. This meant the two were in surgery in neighboring hospitals at the same time.
For Jared and his wife Samantha, this was a procedure they had been waiting to do for years. They began the testing process to see if they were viable donors last year.
"It was a very lengthy process, a lot of blood work, a lot of cross matching and testing," said Washko. "Lots of making sure I was healthy, because you have to be healthier than the average person to donate a kidney."
Well Ty still has some health issues, this transplant means he will no longer need dialysis every night.
"There are lots of doctor visits and medications in his future, but in the grand scheme of things that kidney was the ultimate goal."
