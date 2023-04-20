SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Hundreds of survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse, and sexual assault rallied at the Illinois Capitol Thursday afternoon to demand stronger public safety reforms.
"We cannot leave crime victims behind. We also must make sure that communities have the resources that they need," said Aswad Thomas, a gun violence survivor and the national director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. "So here in the state of Illinois, we've expanded the trauma recovery center model."
Although, advocates said Illinois needs more trauma recovery centers in Chicago, East St. Louis, Rockford, Springfield, Decatur, and other communities disproportionately impacted by violence.
Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice want state lawmakers to pass a plan allowing people to take up to two weeks of unpaid leave if a loved one is killed by any type of violence.
Advocates said survivors should never fear losing their job while mourning.
"Oftentimes, we find ourselves in cycles of trauma trying to land on our feet," said Yolanda Carter, a domestic violence survivor from Chicago. "The cycle of trauma is the foundation of much of our violence and instability we've seen firsthand."
Advocates and sponsors hope to see Democrats and Republicans come together to approve the 10-day bereavement bill for survivors. House Bill 2493 already passed out of the House on a bipartisan 95-16 vote. However, Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) noted the fight for legislation isn't over yet.
"As we stand with you, we ask that you stand with us because there are some who don't want to hear the pain you feel," Sims said. "They want to dismiss it as if it doesn't exist."
Sims said he knows survivors internalize their pain and keep fighting for change. He stressed that everyone should have time to deal with grief and pain following tragedy.
Sims also said lawmakers should no longer just give thoughts and prayers when survivors demand action to improve their lives.
Survivors also want a bill passed to improve access to rehabilitation services for people in the justice system. The proposal could give program credits to incarcerated people participating in life skills courses, re-entry planning, or behavioral modification programs among others.
House Bill 3026 passed unanimously out of the House on March 22. The bill now awaits a vote on the full Senate floor.
"Communities most harmed by violence need support to heal and recover," said Aditi Singh, the Illinois director for the Alliance for Safety and Justice. "Passing public safety reforms that prioritize healing and redemption will improve safety for everyone."
The spring session is scheduled to adjourn on May 19.
