CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Marching Illini are returning to State Farm Center for a concert after a decade-long hiatus.
The Nation’s Premier College Marching Band, directed by Barry L. Houser, will perform on Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 p.m. This continues an annual tradition that began in December of 1991.
The string of 23 straight years performing at the venue was interrupted after the concert in October of 2013 due to the comprehensive arena renovation that began the following year.
The band will play traditional gameday music, with a few surprises thrown in.
Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday, August 30 at 12 p.m. CT online at StateFarmCenter.com, over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center.
Prices range from $10.00 to $25.00 plus fees. Groups of 20 or more can inquire about special ticket pricing by calling the Illinois Ticket Office at 866-ILLINI-1.
