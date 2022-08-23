SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The third annual Great Girl Scout Give is well underway!
As of August 15, community members have the chance to win up to $50,000 while supporting Girl Scouts of Central Illinois.
The fundraiser runs until October 30, 2022, and tickets are available for $100/ea. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold.
Beginning October 1, the Girl Scouts will also be offering an early bird $500 cash prize that will be drawn for International Coffee Day, plus three (3) additional weekly $500 cash giveaways on October 11 (International Day of the Girl); October 17 (Bosses' Day); and October 26 (National Pumpkin Day).
All events will be leading up to the 50/50 Grand Prize Raffle drawing held on October 31, 2022, which is also the Girl Scouts Founder Juliette Gordon Low’s birthday.
According to the Girl Scouts for each ticket purchased, your name will be entered to win the 50/50 Grand Prize Raffle as well as one of the 4 Days of Giving Cash Giveaways.
The 50/50 raffle winner will take home up to $50,000.
Tickets are on sale now through October 30, 2022 at www.GetYourGirlPower.org.
All proceeds help to fund the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.