Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.