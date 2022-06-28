CENTRAL Ill. (WAND)- Looking for your county election results? Click on any of the links below for full election coverage.
Follow along with the election results as they come in. Polls are open until 7 p.m.
Macon County
Christian County
Shelby County
Vermilion County
Dewitt County
Coles County
Douglas County
Logan County
Edgar County
Cass County
Cumberland County
Morgan County
Effingham County
Sangamon County
Ford County
Iroquois County
Piatt County
Champaign County
