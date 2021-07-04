TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- Douglas County Sheriff Josh Blackwell and Chief Deputy Steve Pollum have stepped down from their positions in the Sheriff's Office. The changes took place on July 1st.
Nathan Chaplin has assumed the role as the new interim sheriff. In a Facebook post by the sheriff's department, the Douglas County Republican Committee will make a recommendation on a permanent replacement and the county board will decide who will finish the term.
"In one of my first actions as sheriff, I have hired Adam Weinstock as my chief deputy," Chaplin said. "It is my intention to seek out the remainder of this term so that I may address further reaching issues beyond the scope of this interim appointment."
There is no timetable on when a vote for a permanent sheriff will take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.