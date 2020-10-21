DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person shot in Decatur Wednesday evening is heading into surgery, police said.
The shooting happened near Grand Avenue and Water Street. Police said one person was shot in a "traveling shooting."
The victim's condition is unknown.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Police said they were securing evidence in the area of Main and King streets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
