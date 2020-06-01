SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An early Monday shooting left one person wounded, police said.
Officers said they received a report just before 3 a.m. of shots fired in the area of 16th and Cook streets. They learned a gunshot victim had gone to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim was male. No other description information was available when WAND-TV called Springfield police.
The station will update this developing story when it learns more.
