DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot multiple times in Decatur.
Decatur Police were called to an area hospital Monday at 1 a.m. for a gunshot victim.
They spoke to a 14-year-old victim who had multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg.
All injuries were considered non-life threatening.
Police told WAND News the shooting happened in the area of Monroe and Division at about 12:30 a.m.
They said they do not have any suspect information to release at this time.
WAND News will continue to update this story as more information is released.
Sergeant Brian Earles
Criminal Investigations Division
Decatur Police Department
707 W. South Side Drive
Decatur, IL 62521
Office: 217-424-2736
