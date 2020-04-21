DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two employees at different ADM facilities in Decatur have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the company.
One of the employees works at the Bioproducts plant and the other works at the East plant.
ADM said "the health and safety of our employees are our top priorities and we are working to support those colleagues in their recovery while also taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of our entire workforce in Decatur."
The employees are both quarantined at home. Both have been home for several days with symptoms.
ADM said they have performed contact tracing and asked employees who work in close proximity to self-quarantine at home for the recommended time.
"We have revisited all health and safety guidelines with our Decatur workforce and have provided additional guidance, and we are taking other precautionary measures including reinforcing social distancing protocols and deep cleanings at the facilities to avoid additional spread," ADM said.
The plants remain operational, in alignment with business continuity plans.
ADM said they will continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate with the employees and local health authorities if anything changes.