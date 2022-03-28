URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two adults were struck by gunfire after a drive-by shooting in Urbana. Two young children were in the backseat at the time, police said.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Lincoln Sunday around 7 p.m. for a report of someone hanging out of a passenger window of a white SUV and shooting into another vehicle.
The suspects' vehicle was gone when police arrived.
Inside the other vehicle, two adults, a 23-year-old woman and 29-year-old man both from Rantoul, had been shot.
Both had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm, and the woman was also grazed in the face.
A 3-year-old and a 1-year-old were in the backseat but were not injured.
The adults who were shot were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
The motive for this shooting is unknown and police are still investigating.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-384-2320.
