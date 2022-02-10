EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were killed in an Edgar County crash involving three vehicles.
According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 Ford SUV was moving eastbound at about 9 a.m. Thursday behind a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck on Illinois 133 near 1200 North in Edgar County. At the same time, a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck was moving westbound on Illinois 133 at the same location.
Troopers said the SUV driver tried to pass the Freightliner truck and side-swiped the Kenworth truck. The SUV then hit the trailer being pulled by the Freightliner.
The driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead on the scene by the Edgar County coroner. State police identified the driver as a 52-year-old man and the passenger as a 33-year-old man. Both deceased people were from Evansville, Ind.
Roads were briefly closed by reopened at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
