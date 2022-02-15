VERMILION COUNTY (WAND) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Vermilion County.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. Tuesday. At that time, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was moving northbound on Illinois Route 1 and approaching Vermilion County 4000 North. A 2002 Jeep Liberty was moving southbound at the same time.
Authorities said the Chevrolet crossed over the center line divider and hit the Jeep head-on.
The Chevrolet driver went by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Jeep were pronounced dead on the scene by the Vermilion County coroner.
The two people killed were identified as Linda Crippin and Jerry Crippin, both 63, from Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.