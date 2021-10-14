JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people from Springfield were injured in a two-vehicle crash that involved a third victim being airlifted from the scene.
State police said the crash happened at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, when a 2021 Nissan NV200 cargo van was moving eastbound on Illinois Route 33 east of Wheeler. A 2021 Toyota Prius was moving westbound at the same location.
Troopers said the Nissan crossed over the center of the roadway and entered the Toyota's lane of travel, striking the vehicle.
Lori A. Kliment, 61, of Springfield was taken to a hospital with injuries. Her passenger, 67-year-old Patrick L. Kistner of Springfield, also was injured and went to a hospital.
The Toyota driver, 35-year-old Anthony Burke of Olney, was airlifted from the scene.
Troopers said Kliment was cited for improper lane usage.
