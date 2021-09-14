SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A Shelby County woman has been charged for three counts of driving under the influence after a crash results in the death of two people.
Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on September 13, 2021, Kylene S. Sisk of Westervelt, Ill. was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol; aggravated driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs; and aggravated driving under the influence of drugs.
Each charge reads that the alleged driving under the influence violation resulted in the death of two persons: Kacy Alday and Stephanie Newton, both of Assumption, Illinois.
According to officials, the charges stem from an ISP investigation of a traffic crash that occurred on September 10, 2021 on CR 2100 North Road, Shelby County.
All three counts are considered to be Class 2 Felonies, with a sentencing range of 6 to 28 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for each.
If the court determines that extraordinary circumstances exist, Sisk could be granted probation.
The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sisk appeared in court on September 13, 2021 via zoom and bail was set at $2,000,000 by Circuit Judge Mike McHaney.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 27, at 10:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.