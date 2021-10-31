CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND)- At about 12:30AM Sunday, Champaign Police responded to the 2000 block of West Bradley Avenue for the report of a shooting with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers observed several vehicles departing the scene and individuals fleeing on foot before locating a 20-year-old male with five gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.The preliminary investigation indicates there was a large gathering in the parking lot area of an apartment complex prior to the shooting. Police have recovered 20 shell casings.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at tel:217-351-4545
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.