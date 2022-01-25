CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Home sales in Champaign County set records in 2021!
According to the Champaign County Association of Realtors, the county had low mortgage rates and inventory shortages in 2021, which were due to the pandemic. They were a big factor in sales.
Total sales shot up by more than 7 percent from 2020. Median home prices increased by 9 percent, averaging $207,000.
The association said this is a good sign for the area and people planning to sell in 2022.
"If something hits the market and you have a buyer, you have to be ready to go that same day to go and show those homes," said Champaign County Association of Realtors President Stefanie Pratt. "A lot of buyers in 2021 exited the market until 2022 because they got beat out with multiple offers."
Data showed December was a record-setting month in the county. More than 3,300 homes were sold across the area in 2021, with nearly 250 of those sold in December alone.
