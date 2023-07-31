SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Champaign County Monday to highlight a federal infrastructure grant for a rail improvement project in the Village of Savoy.
The grant is $22.6 million dollars. The funds are coming from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The money will be used to construct an underpass on Curtis Road allowing vehicles to travel under a Canadian National (CN) railroad crossing. The underpass is needed because of traffic backups which delay commuters, bus routes and emergency responders.
The funds will allow additional lanes and a bike path to be added on Curtis Road. Two-miles of rail track improvements will be provided to CN. The project will eliminate the crossing.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.