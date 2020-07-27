SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three employees working on the main campus of Lincoln Land Community College have tested positive for COVID-19.
The college said these appear to be isolated cases.
All three employees are currently recovering at home.
LLCC said anyone who may have been exposed to the employees has already been notified.
LLCC is taking extra steps to sanitize work areas and is working with the Sangamon County Health Department to follow guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.