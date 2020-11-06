SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were shot Friday in Springfield, police said.
Officers told WAND News the shooting happened at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The victims included an 18-year-old man with a wound to his left foot, a 16-year-old male with a wound to his left arm and a 15-year-old male with a graze wound to his ear. All of the wounds are non-life-threatening.
Police did not have any information available about what led to this shooting. No suspect information is available at this time. ;
The 16-year-old went to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. The other two victims were taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital.
