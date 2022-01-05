DECATUR, Ill (WAND) On Tuesday at 11:20 p.m., Decatur Police responded to Decatur Memorial Hospital in reference to a call about a 3-year-old with gunshot wounds. The child's injuries are considered life-threatening.
Decatur Police then investigated the 500 block of West Sawyer Street. They found evidence that a residence on the block was hit by gunfire where the family members had been earlier. Decatur Police have started processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.
Police say upon further investigation and the interviewing of witnesses it was determined that the firearm used was likely fired from inside the residence, by an occupant of the house.
This investigation continues and other witnesses are being sought at this time.
There have been no arrests at this time. Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711.
