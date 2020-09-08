SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Hundreds of animals taken from a hoarding situation are getting care across the state, including from facilities in central Illinois.
"The sheer number of animals with this just made it exceptional,” said Sally Westerhoff of the Quincy Humane Society.
The animals were found in various conditions after being rescued from a licensed breeder in Clayton. Shelters providing care for the animals are finding it to be quite the task.
"These animals came out of a bad situation,” Deana Corbin, executive director of Springfield’s Animal Protective League, said.
The Protective League is one of several shelters around the state taking care of the more than 300 animals rescued from the facility.
"This is a lot of animals to take in at once and we really need vet care," Corbin said.
More than 120 dogs and 137 cats were removed from the property of Hapke Bernese Mountain Dog Breeding.
"All dirty, covered in mud and feces, and dripping wet from wallowing in their own urine,” Westerhoff said.
The Protective League is helping care for the animals by providing them with veterinary care, spaying and neutering the animals and working to find them foster homes.
"We are looking at getting as many animals out so we can save even more from animal control and places that like that (where they) may not have the space to keep them," Corbin said.
All the animals are doing well despite the conditions they came from.
The Quincy Humane Society told WAND News it has had the facility on its radar for about two years. Ten dogs were left with the owner and the Humane Society believes other animals are being hidden from officials elsewhere.
Westerhoff said because the facility is a breeding facility, some of the dogs were privately owned and the shelter is working to find the owners of some of the dogs.
The Animal Protective League told WAND News it will be taking in another 30 chihuahuas from a different hoarding situation on Wednesday and is in dire need of foster homes and adopters.
WAND News will be taking part in NBC’s Clear The Shelter event this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.