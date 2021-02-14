(WAND) - WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES began 6:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue through Tuesday morning.
Snow began to develop across central Illinois Sunday evening. While much of Central Illinois will get some accumulation through Monday afternoon. The second round of snow that comes late Monday afternoon into the evening will bring most of the expected snowfall totals from 4" - 10" across the area.
Account for a messy and delayed Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute. Roadways expected to be snow packed and slippery.
The winter storm warning is in effect for the following counties: Champaign; Christian; Coles; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Sangamon; Shelby; and Vermilion. It starts at 6:00 p.m Sunday and runs until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.
