AURORA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced a $4.5 million payment to the Illinois Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Saturday.
The state grant money was approved by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker last year.
It will provide support to IAFCC’s member clinics to help uninsured and underinsured people living with acute and chronic health issues by providing medical care, health education, screening and testing, oral health care and behavioral health services.
"When I took office six years ago, health care clinics, hospice centers and nursing homes were waiting six months to a year to be paid and connected consultants were on speed-pay,” said Comptroller Mendoza at Aurora Christian Healthcare Saturday
“I changed those priorities around and now, when a neighborhood clinic like this, serving state residents who need these services the most, has a state grant pending – this is exactly what I prioritize.”
This is the first half of a $9 million grant for the clinics.
“Everyone deserves access to quality and affordable health care, Free and Charitable Clinics are essential to providing care for those who are uninsured in our state,” said State Senator Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, who sponsored the original bill for the grant. “The services of these clinics are invaluable, they range from medical to behavioral health services. I am proud to see the funding they are receiving today.”
“This day has been a long time coming,” said State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook, who sponsored the effort in the House. “The investments we are making to tackle health inequities by funding the Illinois Association of Free and Charitable Clinics will help thousands of community members access much needed high quality healthcare services.”
Aurora Christian Healthcare, successor to Mission Possible in Aurora, got no regular state funding in the past.
“The Aurora area has many uninsured residents who have little access to healthcare,” said Director Javier Serrano. “Research shows that at least 11% of area residents don't have dental or other insurance. Most of our patients are people of color, primarily Latino Spanish-speaking folks. As there is no other free dental clinic in the area, we decided to focus on dental care and dental hygiene care. We also provide chiropractic care. We continue to be an all-volunteer clinic, with no paid staff. We are always seeking additional professional volunteers to expand the services that we are able to offer.”
“Residents might be surprised to see clinics like these are right nearby, serving a vital need for underinsured Illinois families,” said State Sen. Laura Ellman, D-Naperville. “It’s great the state is in a position to help them continue their good work. The website has a helpful map to let residents seek healthcare for themselves and their families from a variety of providers.”
"The Illinois Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (IAFCC) is grateful for the help from Comptroller Mendoza in getting funding to clinics so they can continue to address the needs of the uninsured and underinsured residents of Illinois,” said Melissa Maguire, LSW, Executive Director of the IAFCC.
“It’s critical that the state responsibly prioritizes and supports access to healthcare for all residents, particularly those who are uninsured or underinsured,” State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego said. “In the wake of the pandemic, Aurora Christian Healthcare is playing a significant role providing access to lifesaving vaccines, tests and other valuable services. I am appreciative of the wonderful work they do for our community, and I am excited to see the impact this funding will have.”
