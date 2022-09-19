DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night.
Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries.
Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a grey Chevrolet Trailblazer.
A 19-year-old Danville woman had life threatening injuries after being ejected from the Jeep Cherokee. She was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Witnesses stated the Jeep Cherokee was traveling northbound on Bowman Ave at a high rate of speed and went airborne over the railroad tracks in the 800 block of Bowman Ave before the driver lost control and struck the Trailblazer which was traveling southbound on Bowman Ave.
The two other occupants of the Jeep Cherokee were a 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old female juvenile. They were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Danville Police have received conflicting information about who was driving the Jeep Cherokee at the time of the accident and are still investigating the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police.
