CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Lottery announced four of its five claim centers will reopen July 1.
Players will still be able to claim their prize through the mail as an alternative to claiming it in person.
The following claim centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
- Des Plaines - 9511 Harrison St.
- Fairview Heights - 15 Executive Dr.
- Springfield - Willard Ice Building (Dept. of Revenue) 101 West Jefferson St.
- Rockford - 200 South Wyman
The claim center in the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago will remain closed until a later date.
