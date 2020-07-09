SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum honored a lucky visitor Thursday who helped it reach a major milestone!
Regina Padgett of Orlando, Fla., was No. 5,000,000 to visit the museum that honors Lincoln. She came with four nieces and nephews to see some history.
In the eyes of Padgett, who is African-American, this was an important trip and a teaching moment for her family.
"With the climate as it is, I thought it was fitting to come and have them be educated about who Abraham Lincoln was and what he did for our people," she said.
Padgett couldn't believe it when ALPLM leadership approached her with rewards for being the person to hit this milestone. She received a family membership in the presidential library's foundation and $150 of gifts that came from the museum store and Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"You can't see my big smile under this mask," she said in the moment. "I'm still in shock. I don't even know what to think."
ALPLM leaders said the museum, which first opened in April 19, 2005, was estimated at that time to have about 3.6 million visitors after 15 years. It surpassed that projection by nearly 40 percent.
It's not hard to see why people want to experience the Lincoln legacy in person. Just ask Gov. JB Pritzker.
“I am one of the millions who have gained a greater appreciation of President Lincoln by visiting this wonderful institution,” Pritzker said. “Lincoln offers all Americans an example of wisdom and decency, and we are fortunate to have the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum preserving his legacy for future generations.”
ALPLM features a combination of "rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship" to immerse people in the Abraham Lincoln's legacy, according to a press release. It features Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, along with an estimated 12 million items related to all aspects of Illinois history.
Leaders said they're planning a major celebration for 2021, when the museum will reach its 16th anniversary for the nation's 16th president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.