DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department said six people have been arrested for their involvement in a Monday night break-in and burglary of a local convenient store.
According to a police sworn statement, officers were called to the Thorntons convenience-store on Pershing Road around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a burglary.
While officers were on the way to the store they were notified a silver SUV fled the scene with multiple people inside.
DPD arrived to the Thorntons to find the business doors were forced open and the glass was shattered. Inside cartons of Newport cigarettes, alcohol and other merchandise were thrown around. The manager advised cartons of the cigarettes were missing.
Officers were able to find the SUV that fled the scene and attempted to stop the vehicle. The drive of the SUV began to flee. During the pursuit the driver drove through the intersection of E. Condit and North Jasper while their light was red. Speeds during the chase reached 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The driver stopped at the intersection of Locust and Lowber.
Police arrested Tyler Q. Conley, Rayshawn N. Kornewald, Jeremiah A. Palmer, Nicholas J. Cook, Tenesha D. Mayes and the driver Nikaila N. Lofton.
During interview with police it was determined the occupants and vehicle were those seen leaving the crime scene on Pershing.
Video also captured the individuals that committed the burglary.
