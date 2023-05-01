FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Six people have died and 30 have been injured in a massive pile up crash that shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 55 from milepost 72-80 Monday.
Those injured range from 2 to 80 years old. One person was airlifted from the scene.
Injuries range from minor to life threatening.
Illinois State Police said the cause of the crash was due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility.
I-55 is completely shut down at this time and will remain closed "at least" through the night and possibly through Tuesday afternoon, ISP said. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.
Milepost 72-80 is located near the Farmersville exit between Divernon and Pawnee.
The crash involved 20 commercial vehicles and between 40 to 60 passenger vehicles, ISP said.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE 3:00 UPDATE:
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE 4:30 UPDATE:
Springfield Fire Department's hazmat members were called to the scene.
Just before 11 a.m. Farmersville Waggoner Ambulance and Fire Services were called to respond to a multi-vehicle accident just north of mile marker 75.
Illinois State Police said a crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. on northbound I-55 at mile marker 76.
At the same time, there were numerous crashes on southbound I-55 at milepost 76.
Two truck-tractor semi-trailers caught fire as a result of the crashes. The fires have since been extinguished.
Initial response units battled blowing dust at the scene.
Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said, “The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility."
Starrick said dust storms like this one have happened before on Illinois roads “where unfortunately you have excessively high winds.” This blows the topsoil from fields across the roads.
Planting season is underway with farmers working fields across Central Illinois.
Fire command called out several more fire departments and ambulance services from Montgomery, Macoupin, and Christian counties to the crash site.
Many of the injured were taken to four different area hospitals including Litchfield and Springfield hospitals.
"My heart goes out to the families," Starrick said.
Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification location for families involved in the crash.
A total of ten helicopters were requested with four on scene.
Montgomery, Macoupin, Sangamon and Christian counties dispatched a total of 37 ambulances to the accident.
Over 30 different agencies responded to help.
Panhandle School sent multiple school buses to transport stranded motorists from the scene.
Chatham Fire reported there was almost zero visibility in the area.
Illinois State Police said crews will be rotated to keep everyone fresh and safe.
Officials said this is a difficult scene, hard to train for, and not something that first responders have had to respond to locally before.
EMA is in contact with EPA due to spillage at the site.
The American Red Cross responded for canteen services. The Salvation Army also responded to provide help.
Director of Montgomery County EMA Kevin Schott said, "We've got our work cut out for us," regarding the dust cleanup for all of the emergency vehicles.
Governor Pritzker released the following statement in regard to the crash:
WAND is working to learn more and will update this story as it develops.
