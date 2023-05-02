I-55 re-closure Tuesday

Current conditions in I-55 from GettingAroundIllinois.com

(WAND) — WAND News spoke to Illinois State Police near the scene of yesterday's massive crash and confirmed that I-55 between mile markers 82 and 63 will be temporarily closed.

The National Weather Service has issued new dust storm warnings for the area and drivers are advised to take different routes.

IDOT NWS

From IDOT's Official Twitter.

