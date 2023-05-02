MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Southbound and northbound lanes on I-55 in Montgomery County between Farmersville and Divernon have reopened.
A WAND News crew on scene saw vehicles driving in the southbound and northbound lanes. The road was shut down for nearly 20 hours following the massive pile up.
Six people have died and 30 have been injured in a massive pile up crash that shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 55 from milepost 72-80 Monday.
Those injured range from 2 to 80 years old. One person was airlifted from the scene.
Injuries range from minor to life threatening.
On Monday evening, ISP identified 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI as one of the six who were killed while traveling in the northbound lanes.
Illinois State Police said the cause of the crash was due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility.
The crash involved 20 commercial vehicles and between 40 to 60 passenger vehicles, ISP said.
