FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are still working to identify some of the people killed in a pile up crash that involved 72 vehicles Monday on Interstate 55.
Six people were killed in the crash that shut down both north and southbound lanes of I-55 between Farmersville and Divernon.
The crash was caused by blowing dust in the area. The interstate was reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service still has a warning in place Tuesday about wind conditions.
>>Traffic seen traveling on I-55 following deadly pile up
More than 30 people were injured.
Illinois Police said one person who was killed has been identified as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI.
>>Drivers in I-55 crash describe chaotic, blinding scene
Police said they have tentative identities for three victims, but they are not releasing details until those identities are fully confirmed with family members.
Two people are unidentified, and police said they need the public's help to figure out who they are.
ISP said both people are adults. One was in a blue Chrysler. The other was in a Hyundai. Due to damage on both vehicles, police have not been able to share any other information such as license plate numbers or VIN numbers of vehicles.
Illinois State Police are urging anyone with information about the unidentified victims to call 618-346-3653.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.