LINCOLN, ILL. (WAND) - The recent approval of a new wind turbine project has been controversial for the residents of Logan County.
Earlier this month, some residents were considering a lawsuit to halt the project.
However, several community members have changed their opinions regarding the upcoming project. During open remarks at a special Logan County Board meeting, some speakers who were previously against the project actually argued in favor of adding back turbines that were removed from the plan due to their proximity to a forested area.
"Four of those makes a big difference to our school, our township and our fire department," shared a Lincoln County resident.
At the meeting, several community members spoke out to ask for those turbines to be put back. The main reason was the need for the tax revenue the wind farm would bring in. Logan County Board member, Dr. David Hepler, explained who will benefit from those extra funds.
"The schools are probably the most prominent aspect, as they probably should be. Rural fire districts gain money, we heard about that tonight. The park districts and the townships getting much needed revenue for infrastructure," said Hepler.
Dr. Hepler also mentioned embracing the natural resources available to the community and providing an opportunity for farmers to leverage value of their farms.
At the special meeting, the board voted seven to three to ask for developers to consider relocating the four turbines recently removed.
