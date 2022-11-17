Beason, Ill (WAND) – A battle over a proposed wind farm in Logan County may blow into court after the Logan County Board voted 5-4 to approve the controversial project.
“I think the option moving forward will be to get an attorney and file suit,” said Kristen Petersen of Residents Against The Top Hat Wind Factory. Petersen pointed to a previous hearing before the Zoning Board of Appeals. “Given we were not allowed to cross examine the experts at the Zoning Board of Appeals and we were also given time limits and some people were told that they couldn’t talk.”
Petersen points to safety concerns with the tall wind turbines that will dot farm land near Latham and Mt. Pulsaki. Some she says are as tall as the St. Louis Arch.
“There was no ice impact study analysis done which another county in Illinois brought that up as a safety concern,” Petersen told WAND News.
