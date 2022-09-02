DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- "That we lost in Decatur Illinois strictly from gun violence."
"I remember the phone call. I just kept screaming," said Wendy Lowe, mother of Nicholas Demmer.
Wendy Lowe says she received a phone call no parent should ever get.
"He passed the 25th which was my father's and brother's birthday," said Lowe.
On August 25th of 2021, Nicholas 'Nick' Demmer lost his life to gun violence right here in Decatur. Now, his mother continues to remember his name and fight for the violence to end.
"He slept with a glove and he grew up playing wiffle ball," shared Lowe.
Lowe thinks back on how caring her son was, amazed at how many lives he helped in town.
"Fresh made tortillas, fed the whole neighborhood. He saved his money and he put it to use for other convicts to get out of prison and to have something, use their skills," said Lowe.
Leaving behind his two kids, who were only eight and three months-old at the time of the shooting, his family is calling for change.
"Get these rallies together for other gun violence victims. These moms, sisters, brothers, cousins you know," said his sister.
"But it's up to us as family, friends to come support each other and be there," she said.
Demmer's family says they won't stop till they get justice. They're making sure his name lives forever.
"A fabulous father and a wonderful son," said Lowe.
As of right now, no arrests have been made in the death of Nicholas Demmer and is currently an on-going investigation. Demmer's family says they won't stop fighting till they get justice.
