SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A giant calculator will be revealed at the Illinois State Fair on Tuesday.
The calculator will show Illinois residents the cost of prescription drugs. AARP will unveil the calculator at 10:30 a.m. at the AARP Illinois Tent at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
AARP said they will update the calculator hourly with numbers provided by fairgoers, in hopes of showing them how high the cost of prescription drugs has risen. The group hopes the calculator will raise awareness for the states's need to find a solution to cut drug prices.
The giant calculator will travel the state, along with the tally that will keep growing. It will then be presented before state and federal health policymakers during a national conference in Chicago on Aug. 21.