LE ROY, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities are investigating a possible abduction attempt in Le Roy.
Police said on Facebook the attempted abduction happened Tuesday morning, when a man asked a woman if she wanted a ride as she walked home from a downtown bar. When she said no, they said he started to exit his pick-up truck and told her to get in.
According to officers, the suspect is an older skinny white male with a long white beard that extends to his stomach. The suspect’s vehicle is an older white pick-up truck with loud exhaust and a teal stripe on it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LeRoy police at (309)962-3310.
“LPD is requesting the public check their security cameras and let us know if they have any pictures of the suspect or vehicle,” Chief Jason Williamson said.