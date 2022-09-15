CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - As of Thursday morning, Indiana's new near total abortion ban took effect. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says they've been preparing for neighboring state's so called trigger laws since Roe Versus Wade was overturned.
"We are thrilled to be able to announce the expansion of our Champaign health center to provide in-clinic abortion services. This is especially important considering that Indiana's goes into affect the 15th," said Julie Uhal, State Abortion Expansion Program Manager at Planned Parenthood of Illinois.
Now, doubling in-clinic abortion services in Central Illinois, with Springfield being the other location. Planned Parenthood expects to see more women from the Hoosier state seeking care.
"The Champaign Health Center was a great opportunity for expansion for PPIL. Both because of its geographic proximity to the Indiana boarder. It's only 40 miles from Indiana so it's a great access point for people who are traveling," said Uhal.
The Champaign facility has already seen renovations, expanding the health center's footprint by 5,000 square feet.
"And added procedure rooms, waiting rooms, education and consultation rooms, ultrasounds, clinicians office, all of that great stuff. It will allow us to see thousands of more patients," said Uhal.
Senator Tammy Duckworth joined her colleagues to address the ban.
"I'm going to keep doing everything I can in my power to prevent this nation wipe ban on basic healthcare. A ban that explicitly goes against what the vast majority of Americans want from happening," said Democratic U.S. Senator, Tammy Duckworth.
Planned Parenthood of Illinois has seen a steady increase in patients since the controversial high court decision.
"Before the Dobb's decision we would see around 100 out of state abortion patients per month. But the last week of June when that decision came out we scheduled 750. So I fully expect September to follow that trend as well now with Indiana," said Uhal.
Under Indiana's new law, Doctors who perform abortions could lose their license, be fined, and could face one to six years in prison. The ban's few exceptions are in cases of rape, incest, or the life or health of the mother.
For more information on Planned Parenthood expanded services in Illinois, visit their website to view what is offered.
