SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S Department of transportation has awarded $803,568 to the Springfield Airport Authority.
Congressman Darin Lahood (R-IL) announced the funding today. The money will go to the runway removal project at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.
“Investments that we make in our airport infrastructure ensure safe and reliable infrastructure and generate economic growth," said Lahood. "In Congress, I will continue to work with my colleagues to strengthen Illinois’ infrastructure and transportation system."
More information from the U.S. Department of Transportation can be found here.
