DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The man accused of shooting and killing Suave Turner in Decatur has pleaded not guilty.
Talmel Wilson Jr., 20, is charged with first degree murder in connection to Turner's death, which occurred on the night of May 30, 2019. At about 11:30 p.m., the victim was shot at MLK Last Stop, located at 1527 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Turner died after going to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital by private vehicle.
When Wilson entered his not guilty plea Wednesday, his pre-trial date was set for Dec. 2, 2021.
