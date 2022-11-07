DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — ADM celebrated the opening of its new North America Microbiology Laboratory today.
The new facility will double the current microbiology lab footprint.
“The expansion of ADM’s Specialty Manufacturing Facility demonstrates our commitment to growing our in-house testing capabilities and also our continued investment in the Decatur community,” said Veronica Braker, senior vice president, Global Operations at ADM. “This new facility will drive productivity and collaboration, accelerate innovation and bring even more high-level science and research employment opportunities to Decatur.”
The lab, which has expanded five times since the late 1960s, will be responsible for testing finished product from North America. The testing services will cover more than 26 ADM manufacturing facilities throughout North America.
“We are very excited for this expansion because it enables greater innovation to unlock the power of nature in order to enrich the quality of life,” said Lee Perry, vice president, Quality and Food Safety at ADM. “The development of this state-of-the-art laboratory directly aligns with our mission and vision to strive for operational excellence, partner with operations to provide testing solutions and drive analytical performance.”
