DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scovill Zoo in Decatur has finally given a name to an adorable resident - a baby spider monkey!
Hank has been at the zoo for a while, but the name was only just given to him. His keeper was the one to choose the name.
"We finally figured out the sex of it. It actually was born a year ago, and so it's like 13 months old now, but it takes a long time for spider monkeys to figure out what sex they are without being real aggressive with them," said Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye.
The public can see Hank, along with all of the zoo's other animals, when the zoo reopens in the spring of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.