Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A drug manufactured in Decatur is in short supply across the nation. The problem is the company making it filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in February and has ceased operations.
Akorn Pharmaceuticals abruptly closed its plant and laid off all employees last month with no notice.
Albuterol is used to open respiratory passages. It has received heavy use in patients with RSV, COVID-19, the flu and other diseases.
Hospitals and pharmacies are reporting shortages. Only one other company is manufacturing the product and the demand is outstripping the supply.
The first patent for Albuterol was issued in 1972.
