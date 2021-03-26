DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County health officials announced all adults are eligible for an upcoming Moderna vaccine clinic.
The first dose clinic is scheduled for March 30 at Richland Community College. The Macon County Health Department said people must reside or work in Macon County. They must come back on April 27 for a second dose.
Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding will need a note from their physician.
Appointees should arrive promptly at their appointment time and no more than five minutes sooner. The entrance is through the south side of the building. Handicapped people and older adults and enter on the east side.
Those who successfully schedule appointments will get a confirmation and can print out a "ticket" for their appointment. The ticket should be printed and brought with the person when they attend. Those who are unable to print it will still be admitted.
Those who do not have a confirmation email do not have a confirmed appointment and will be turned away, officials said.
People should bring a copy of their insurance card with them and completed paperwork to speed up the wait. Consent forms can be found here.
Those who are unable to complete and print forms will find them available onsite.
Appointment times are estimated to be between 45 minutes and one hour.
Those who have a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees or have any symptoms or signs of illness should not attend the clinic.
Click here for the scheduling website.
